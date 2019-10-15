CSIR, UGC NET Registration Concludes Today

CSIR, UGC NET 2019: Apply Online @ nta.ac.in

CSIR NET and UGC NET registration process concludes today. Candidates who wish to take the Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) eligibility test can apply at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) nta.ac.in. The registration link closes at 11.50 pm today.

Apply Online: UGC NET

Apply Online: CSIR NET

This is the first time NTA is conducting the national eligibility test (NET) on behalf of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This is the second year of NTA conducting the UGC NET.

While CSIR NET is conducted in 5 subjects and UGC NET is held in 81 subjects.

Candidates can edit the application form from October 18 to October 25. During the application correction process, candidates can edit details of their name, father's name, mother's name, etc.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is held twice a year to determine the eligibility of a candidate for junior research fellowship and lectureship or assistant professorship. Those who qualify for JRF are eligible for lectureship/ assistant professorship also, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

Though application process completes today, candidates can still pay their exam fee till October 16.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.