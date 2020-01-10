NTA Releases Final Answer Key For CSIR NET December 2019

NTA has released final answer key for CSIR NET December 2019

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for CSIR NET December 2019 exam. The result for the NTA CSIR NET will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

In the final answer key for CSIR-NET, Correct Option ID '...............' means the question has been cancelled.

CSIR NET December 2019 Final Answer Key Here

With final answer key released for CSIR NET December 2019, the final result will be released soon.

NTA held the CSIR-NET exam on December 15, 2019 for candidates all over the country. Close to 3 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. "Overall attendance percentage was 80.17% for first shift and 81.29% for second shift," said NTA.

However, the exam was postponed for centres in Assam and Meghalaya. The CSIR-NET exam for Assam and Meghalaya centres were held on December 27, 2019.

After the examination was completed for all exam centres, provisional answer key was released and objections were invited from the test-takers. The final answer key has been prepared after resolution of the valid objections received.

NTA would release two separate merit lists for CSIR NET. One list would comprise the names/ roll numbers of those candidates who have qualified for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second list will be of those who have qualified the for Lectureship (LS-NET)/ Assistant Professorship.

