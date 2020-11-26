Bihar Constable Recruitment Exam For 8,415 Posts To Be Held In March

CSBC constable exam dates have been announced.

The Bihar constable recruitment exam for selection to 8,415 posts will be held from March 14, 2021 to March 21, 2021, the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has notified. The application process for this recruitment is underway. The last date for filling and submitting the forms is December 14.

The minimum educational qualification required for this post is 10+2 pass.

CSBC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in a written exam and physical efficiency test.

The written exam will be of 100 marks and the standard of the question in the exam will be of intermediate (Class 10+2) level. The duration of the exam will be of 2 hours and the exam will have 100 questions. Candidates have to secure minimum 30% marks in order to be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test. The marks obtained in the written exam will not be considered in the final merit list. The written exam will only be a qualifying exam for the physical efficiency test.

Detailed schedule of the exam and the admit cards will be released in due course of time, the CSBC has said.

