Bihar Constable Recruitment: 8,415 Vacancies Announced, Registration Begins Tomorrow

CSBC Bihar has notified that 8415 Constable posts will be filled.

8,415 Constables will be recruited in Bihar Police, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has notified. Candidates have to apply for the posts through the online application forms available on the website of CSBC. Application registration process will begin on November 13.

The last date for submission of online application forms is December 14.

The minimum educational qualification required for this post is 10+2 pass.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written exam and physical efficiency test.

The written exam will be of 100 marks and the standard of the question in the exam will be of intermediate (Class 10+2) level. The duration of the exam will be of 2 hours and the exam will have 100 questions. Candidates have to secure minimum 30% marks in order to be shortlisted for the physcial efficiency test.

CSBC Constable Recruitment 2020 Details

Name of the post: Police Constable

Vacancy: 8415 (3489: general category; 1307: SC category; 82: ST category; 842: EWS category)

Pay Scale: Rs 21700-69100

Registration Dates: November 13 to December 14

