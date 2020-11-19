Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam On January 3

Bihar police constable exam is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2021.

The Bihar Police Driver Constable exam will be held on January 3, 2021, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has said on Wednesday through an official notification on its website. For the admit cards, the Board will release another notification to intimate candidates about its availability. Through the exam, a physical efficiency test and a driver ability test the Board will select a total of 1,722 Driver Constables.

The job was announced in November 2019.

The written test will be OMR based.

The OMR-based written test will be the first stage of selection. The examination will be of 2 hours duration. There will be 100 objective questions from General Knowledge topics and topics of current affairs.

Candidates must score minimum 30 per cent marks to qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Based on the marks scored in the written exam, candidates equal to 5 times the available vacancies will be called for Physical Efficiency Test.

On the exam day candidates have to take the admit card and a photo identity card to the exam centre. In case the admit card doesn't have a clear photograph, candidates have to carry two photographs to the exam centre as well.

In order to acquaint candidates with the exam pattern, CSBC has also released a specimen copy of the answer sheet which will be based on optical mark recognition (OMR). It has asked candidates to practice filling the OMR sheet so that they do not miss filling out relevant fields in the answer sheet on the exam day.

