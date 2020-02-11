Bihar Police Announces Schedule For Constable Exam Postponed Earlier

CSBC Bihar has announced schedule for the constable exam which was postponed in January

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam which was earlier scheduled on January 20 and had been postponed will be held in March now. Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar released a notice notifying the new exam date and said that the exam will be held on March 8, 2020.

CSBC Bihar had announced 11,880 Constable vacancies with the Bihar Police in October last year. The application process for the same recruitment was completed by November and admit cards for the exam were released towards the end of December.

However, five days before the exam, i.e. on January 15, the Board released a notice postponing the exam indefinitely without stating any reason.

The exam will now be held on march 8 in two sessions. First session will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and second session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates should note that this exam is only for those candidates whose exam was scheduled on January 20, 2020. The fresh admit cards for such candidates will be released on the CSBC website on February 20.

Candidates must download the freshly issued admit cards since they will be denied entry into the exam venue with the admit card that was issued in December 2019.

The Board will also release the list of exam centres with the corresponding registration numbers allotted to that centre. After downloading the admit card make sure to cross-check the details mentioned on the hall ticket.

