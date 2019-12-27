Bihar To Hold Constable Recruitment Exam Next Year

Bihar Constable Selection Board has announced the date for written exam for Constable recruitment

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar will hold the written examination for selection of Constables on January 12 and January 20, 2020. The examination will be OMR-based and will be held in two shifts on each of the two days.

The e-admit cards for candidates who applied for Constable recruitment will be released on the CSBC website on December 30, 2019. On the day of the exam, candidates would need to carry their admit card along with a photo identity card.

In case, the photograph of the candidate on the e-admit card is not clear, they will need to bring two passport size photographs, similar as the one on the application form and clicked within 2 months, to the exam centre.

Candidates who are unable to download their admit cards form the Board's website for any reason, can collect their admit card from the Board's office on January 6 and January 7, 2020 between 10 am and 5 pm.

The roll number-wise list of exam venues will be released on CSBC website on January 9, 2020. Candidates are advised to cross-check the same with the venue mentioned on their admit card.

The board has also released OMR-specimen on the website. Candidates can go through the same and practice filling the same to avoid any errors on the day of the exam.

CSBC had announced 11,880 Constable vacancies available with Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). The application process was conducted in October.

