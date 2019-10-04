Bihar Police Announces More Than 11,000 Constable Vacancies

Bihar COnstable recruitment 2019: More than 11,000 constable vacancies

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar will recruit 11,880 constables in the upcoming months. The recruitment board today released recruitment advertisement for constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). The online application for Constable recruitment process will begin from October 5, 2019.

Any applicant who has passed intermediate or 10+2 from a recognized education board as on August 1, 2019, is eligible to apply for Constable recruitment with CSBC.

The lower age limit is 18 years across categories. The upper age limit is 25 years for general category candidates, 27 years for backward classes and OBC category male candidates, 28 years for backward classes and OBC category female candidates, and 30 years for SC and ST category candidates. 5 years' relaxation on upper age limit is permissible for Home Guards trained and stationed in Bihar.

There will be two stages for selection. The first stage will be a written examination. The written examination will be of 2-hours duration, and will be OMR-based objective test.

Candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of performance in the written test will appear for a Physical Measurement/Efficiency Test. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of total marks scored by candidates in the PET and PMT round.

