Bihar Home Guard Recruitment Exam In October

CSBC will release the admit cards for Bihar Home Guard recruitment exam on October 3.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Patna has notified that the exam for selection of Home Guard (Sepoy) will be held on October 14. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates have to report to the exam centre by 9 am. CSBC will release the admit cards for all candidates who have registered for the exam on October 3. Candidates can download it from the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth.

A total of 551 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Candidates will be selected through a written exam and physical efficiency test. Candidates who qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test. The written test will be of 100 marks and will be held in the OMR-based mode. The syllabus for written test is available on the CSBC website.

Candidates have to secure minimum 30% marks to qualify the written test.

The physical efficiency test will also carry 100 marks and will consist of three events - race, high jump, and shotput. Candidates would be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of marks scored in the physical efficiency test.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card can get the duplicate copy of the same from the office of the board from October 15-16.

CSBC will release the list of exam centres on October 10.

