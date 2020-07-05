CSBC Bihar Announces Sepoy Vacancy In Home Guard

CSBC Bihar has announced Sepoy vacancy with Bihar Home Guard

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has announced recruitment of male and female sepoys in Bihar Home Guard. The application process has begun online and will conclude on August 3, 2020. There are total 551 vacancies out of which 301 are marked for Bihar State Home Guard candidates and 250 are for general candidates.

An applicant must have passed intermediate (class 12) from any recognized board or should have passed Maulvi exam from Bihar Madarsa board or should have a Shastri or Acharya certificate issued by the Bihar Sanskrit Board.

Eligible candidates can apply on the CSBC website, 'csbc.bih.nic.in', Application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 450 and for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 112.

CSBC will conduct a written examination for selection candidates. Those who qualify the written examination will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The written test will be of 100 marks and will be held in the OMR-based mode. The syllabus for written test is available on the CSBC website.

Written exam is only qualifying in nature. Candidates who score less than 30 per cent marks will be disqualified.

PET will also carry 100 marks. PET will consist of three events - race, high jump, and shotput. Candidates would be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of marks scored in PET.