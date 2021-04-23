Bihar Driver Constable Physical Efficiency Test Postponed

CSBC Bihar driver constable physical efficiency test scheduled on May 7 postponed.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has postponed the physical efficiency test (PET) scheduled on May 7. "The physical efficiency test for driver constable scheduled on May 7 has been postponed. The new exam date will be decided later," the CSBC has notified.

The admit card of all the candidates who have been shortlisted for the PET was supposed to be released on April 25.

The recruitment is being held to fill 1,772 vacancies.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the physical efficiency test on the basis of the written exam held on January 3. The result of the written exam was declared on April 15.

Meanwhile, candidates who have been selected for the post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion have been asked to collect their appointment letter from the Board office. The candidates can collect the letters till May 25. Candidates have been asked to carry documents while collecting the appointment letter. Details of the documents can be found from the notifications available on the website.

