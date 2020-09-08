Bihar Police Women Constable Exam On October 4, Admit Card Next Week

CSBC exam will be held on October 4. Admit card will be released on September 15.

For selection to women constable post in Bihar Police, exam will be held on October 4. Admit cards for the exam will be released on September 15. The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will conduct the exam in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. The Board has asked candidates to reach the exam centre by 9 am. Through this recruitment candidates will be selected for filling 454 vacancies in Swaabhimaan Battalion.

Candidates who won't be able to download the admit card, can place their grievance from September 29 to September 30.

Details of the exam centre will be available on the website of the CSBC from September 25.

The exam will be of intermediate level. It will be an objective paper and held in OMR-mode. The examination will be of two hours' duration. The exam will have 100 questions and each question will carry one mark.

Candidates who score more than 30% marks in this exam will appear for the physical efficiency test which will carry a total of 100 marks.

The final merit list will be based on the physical efficiency test. The marks obtained in the written exam will not be considered for the final merit list.

