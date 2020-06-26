Bihar Police Announces 454 Lady Constable Vacancies For Swabhiman Battalion

Bihar Police has announced 454 Lady Constable vacancies for Swabhiman Battalion

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar recently announced vacancies for the post of Lady Constable in Bihar Police Swabhiman Battalion. Bihar police will recruit 454 Lady Constables from the scheduled tribe category through this recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on the CSBC website till July 24, 2020.

An applicant must have passed intermediate or class 12 exam from a recognized education board. The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 30 years. For home guard vacancies, candidates will be allowed relaxation of five years in the upper age limit.

For selection, CSBC will hold a written test. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The written test will be of intermediate -level. It will be an objective paper, held in OMR-mode.

The examination will be of two hours' duration and will have 100 questions. Each question will carry one mark. The syllabus for the exam will be uploaded on CSBC website soon.

Candidates who score more than 30% marks in the written exam will be called for PET. The Physical Efficiency Test will carry 100 marks. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in PET. Marks scored in written test will have no bearing on the final selection.

Click here for more Jobs News