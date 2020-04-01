COVID-19: Railway Board commits Rs 151 crore for PM CARES Fund

Railway Board officials informed the Railways Minister that following Prime Minister's call to the nation, a contribution of Rs 151 crore was being made to PM CARES fund. Chairman Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav informed that Employees of Indian Railways and Rail PSUs took a decision to forego one day's salary and contribute to the PM CARES Fund, a statement from the Railways Ministry said on Wednesday.

Many Railway PSUs are also planning to contribute to the fund to bolster the national efforts, the statement added.

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has directed the officials of Indian Railways to reach out to needy people with food and other assistance to the best of their human abilities and resources.

Railway Organizations like IRCTC and RPF are already engaged in distribution of free meals to the needy persons, the statement said.

On Saturday, PM Modi had announced setting up of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for the purpose.

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM CARES, the fund will see the Prime Minister as the chairman of the trust and its members will include the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

"The spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country. The Prime Minister's office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency," the government said in a statement.

