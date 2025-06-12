Gujarat Reports Over 200 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise across India, the number of active infections has now crossed 6,815 nationwide.

In Gujarat, the situation remains under close observation as the state recorded 203 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.

This brings the total number of active cases in Gujarat to 1,281.

Of these, 23 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, while the remaining 1,258 are being managed through outpatient-based care (OPD).

As many as 149 patients recovered and were discharged during the same period.

The state Health Department has noted a slight decline in daily new Covid-19 cases over the past three days, which officials consider an encouraging sign amid the broader national increase.

The trend in Gujarat over the past 10 days shows fluctuating but gradually declining number of daily Covid-19 cases.

On June 10, 223 new cases were reported, a slight decrease from 235 cases on June 9.

The daily case count dropped further on June 8 with 185 cases, followed by 183 on June 7 and 170 on June 6.

Earlier this month, on June 1, the state had reported only 55 Covid-19 cases.

The active Covid caseload rose steadily through the first week of June, from 320 on June 1 to 1,281 as of June 11, indicating the virus is still circulating actively in the community.

With the annual Rath Yatra approaching, state health authorities have issued advisories urging vulnerable population -- including senior citizens and people with pre-existing conditions -- to avoid crowded areas and watch the event from home.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has appealed to the people to take sensible precautions as a preventive measure.

The Gujarat government is actively preparing for the rising Covid-19 cases by closely monitoring trends, ensuring hospital readiness, and coordinating with health departments across districts.

With more than 1,200 active Covid-19 cases in the state, officials have emphasised outpatient-based care to manage the majority of infections, as only a small fraction require hospitalisation.

Regular updates are being issued, and health advisories have been circulated, especially for the elderly and immunocompromised patients.

Additionally, the state Health department has urged citizens to remain cautious and adhere to preventive measures while also ramping up testing and recovery monitoring across urban and rural areas.

