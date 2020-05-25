UPSC To Extend Application Process For Assistant Engineer, Other Posts

UPSC: A total of 63 Assistant Engineer posts will be filled through this recruitment.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will give 20 more days to candidates who are interested to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts which were notified on April 2 through advertisement number 05/2020. The UPSC will give extra time to the candidates to apply for the posts after the lockdown ends.

"Candidates desiring to apply for vacancies published vide Advt.No. 5/2020, would be given additional 20 days for submission of applications, after the lockdown is completely lifted in the entire country, without any change in date of eligibility conditions etc.," the UPSC has said.

A total of 63 Assistant Engineer posts will be filled through this recruitment. These vacancies are in Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence and in Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Vacancy Details Of Other Posts

Assistant Veterinary Officer: 1 post in National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Assistant Director (Official Language): 13 posts in Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Assistant Employment Officer: 2 posts in National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms): 1 post in Union Public Service Commission

Deputy Director (Plg./Stat.): 2 posts in Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

Chief Design Engineer: 1 post in National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist: 2 posts in Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture

The UPSC will release fresh exam schedule for all pending recruitment tests and the Civil Services preliminary exam on June 5.

