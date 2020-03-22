Coronavirus: SSC SI medical examination postponed

As a preventive measure being taken to contain the spread of COVID 19 by the Nodal Force (BSF, New Delhi), the detailed medical examination of candidates of Northern Region in respect of Sub Inspectors in CAPFs Examination, 2018 scheduled from March 23, 2020 onwards has been postponed, a statement from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Northern Region office said. The Commission has also said the new dates of the medical examination will be intimated subsequently. Two coronavirus deaths were reported from Maharashtra's Mumbai and Bihar today, which takes the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in India to six.

In this regard, the SSC Northern Region office also said, the candidates have already been informed through SMSs or emails.

On Thursday, the Commission has also postponed SSC CHSL exam from March 20 and JE exams scheduled from March 30. Fresh dates of both SSC CHSL and SSC JE exams will be announced later. The SSC CHSL exam was already on from last week.

To check the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 13,000 lives globally and infected more than three lakh, various education boards and universities have suspended their annual examinations scheduled to be held till March 31.

Across India, there are over 300 active coronavirus cases, officials said on Sunday as millions across India observe a 14-hour self-quarantine or "Janata Curfew" call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

