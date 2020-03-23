Coronavirus: IBPS Postpones Various Recruitment Activities

COVID 19: IBPS has postponed various recruitment activities in regard to hiring of POs, Clerks and SOs.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the banking jobs recruitment agency Institute of Banking Professional Selection or IBPS has postponed various recruitment activities in regard to hiring of Probationary Officers (PO), Clerks and Specialist Officers (SO). The IBPS has postponed the declaration of results of provisional allotment under reserve lists of CRP PO/MT VIII, CRP CLERKS VIII and CRP Specialist Officers VIII until further orders.

The Institute said in a statement that the notifications dated April 1, 2019 with respect to expiration of reserve list on March 31, 2020 for all the common recruitment processes (CRPs) will shall be accordingly modified and the validity date will be informed in due course.

IPBS also asked the candidates to follow official IBPS website www.ibps.in for all further notifications.

"Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists of CRP -PO/MT -VIII, CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP -Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders," Director, IBPS said in the statement.

"The notifications dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course. Please follow official IBPS website www.ibps.in for all further notifications," the statement added.

