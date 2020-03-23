COVID-19 Outbreak: APPSC Postpones Recruitment Exams

Coronavirus: Exams scheduled to be conducted by the APPSC in the months of March-April 2020 have been.

As part of the containment measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPSC has postponed various recruitment exams. According to a notification released by the Commission on Sunday, exams scheduled to be conducted by the APPSC in the months of March-April 2020 have been deferred until further orders.

The Commission has postponed Computer Proficiency Test for Junior Assistants in Acharya N.G.Ranga University which was scheduled from March 30 to April 1, Degree College Lecturer examinations scheduled from April 3 to April 4 and Group I examinations which were scheduled from April 7 to April 19.

At least half the country, including national capital Delhi, has been placed under lockdown as the coronavirus figures climbed to 415 today. Seven people have died.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to six on Sunday as the state government announced closure of its inter-state borders for public transport with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy saying the state was moving towards a lockdown till March 31, reported Press Trust of India.

The sixth patient, who tested positive on Sunday, is the wife of the person cofirmed for the coronavirus in Visakhapatnam on March 17 upon his return from Mecca. She contracted the virus from her husband, Jagan Reddy said.

As many as 10,091 people, who returned to the state from abroad in recent days, were kept under home isolation. Another 24 had been admitted to hospitals while 1,555 people had completed their 28-day quarantine period, he said.

The chief minister said public transport within the state would also be stopped while non-essential businesses would be closed down.

The government would evaluate the situation on March 31 and take further course of action, the Chief Minister said at a press conference. He said free ration, including dal, would be supplied to the poor while a monetary assistance of Rs 1,000 per family would also be handed out in view of the lockdown.

