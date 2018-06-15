Central Medical Services Society, Delhi To Recruit For Pharmacist Post Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist on contract basis.

Share EMAIL PRINT CMSS, Delhi Recruitment 2018 For 11 Pharmacist Posts: Know How To Apply New Delhi: Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist on contract basis. A total of 11 vacancies have been notified by the central procurement agency of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Applicants must be below 45 years of age are eligible t apply. Candidates must submit their applications to the General Manager (Administration), Central Medical Services Society, Annexe Building 1, Red Cross Road, New Delhi-110001. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and after document verification. The last date for submission of application is June 29, 2018.



Job Opportunities At Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited



Candidates must have D. Pharma/ B. Pharma degree from a reputed University or Institute recognized by the Pharmacy Council of India and must be an approved/registered pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1984. Applicant must also have minimum 8 years of post qualification experience in Pharmaceutical store/ warehouse functions (preferably as store/ warehouse in-charge) for D. Pharma degree holders and 6 years of post qualification experience in Pharmaceutical store/ warehouse functions (preferably as store/ warehouse in-charge) for B. Pharma degree holders.



Utkal University, Odisha Invites Application For Assistant Professor Post



Experience in Goods Storage & Distribution Practices in accordance with GMP Regulations and exposure in handling regulatory audits on store/warehouse/ distribution functions of Pharmaceutical is also required. Exposure to ERP and E-procurement system is desirable. Knowledge of local language desirable



Click here for more Jobs



Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist on contract basis. A total of 11 vacancies have been notified by the central procurement agency of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Applicants must be below 45 years of age are eligible t apply. Candidates must submit their applications to the General Manager (Administration), Central Medical Services Society, Annexe Building 1, Red Cross Road, New Delhi-110001. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and after document verification. The last date for submission of application is June 29, 2018.Candidates must have D. Pharma/ B. Pharma degree from a reputed University or Institute recognized by the Pharmacy Council of India and must be an approved/registered pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1984. Applicant must also have minimum 8 years of post qualification experience in Pharmaceutical store/ warehouse functions (preferably as store/ warehouse in-charge) for D. Pharma degree holders and 6 years of post qualification experience in Pharmaceutical store/ warehouse functions (preferably as store/ warehouse in-charge) for B. Pharma degree holders. Experience in Goods Storage & Distribution Practices in accordance with GMP Regulations and exposure in handling regulatory audits on store/warehouse/ distribution functions of Pharmaceutical is also required. Exposure to ERP and E-procurement system is desirable. Knowledge of local language desirable NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter