Utkal University, Odisha Invites Application For Assistant Professor Post Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Odisha has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor.

Share EMAIL PRINT Teaching Job At Odisha, Apply For Assistant Professor Post At Utkal University New Delhi: Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Odisha has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Vacancies are available in the post graduate departments/ constituent colleges under the University. A total of 38 vacancies are open for recruitment in Anthropology, Biotechnology, Botany, Business Administration, Chemistry, A&A Economics, AIHCA, Computer Science & Application, English, Geography, Geology, History, Law, Madhusudan Law College, University Law College, Library & Information Science, Mathematics, PMIR, Physics, Public Administration, Psychology, Sanskrit, Statistics, Sociology and Zoology. Detail of the recruitment is available at utkaluniversity.nic.in.



Candidates should note that, 'the candidate those who had applied against the advertisement No. Estt. I / 1041-Vol.III / 15130 / 2017 dated the 3 June 2017 need not apply again. However, they may update their additional information including publications, if any, as per the latest API requirements through a written communication to the undersigned.'



The scale of pay is Rs 15600-39100 +AGP Rs 6000.



Interested candidates shall have to pay fees of Rs 1000. Application fee may be paid through net banking / credit card / debit card SBI e-pay.



Candidates shall have to apply at the official website of the University. 'The print out of the filled in online application should be sent along with the required documents to the Registrar, Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar - 751 004 by Speed post only,' reads the official notification about the submission process.



The last date to apply online is June 27, 2018. However candidates can send the printout of the online applications with required documents till July 4, 2018.



