Job Opportunities At Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

The written test will assess the professional knowledge and the executive aptitude of the candidate. The test will carry a total of 170 questions. The professional knowledge test shall consist of discipline specific questions whereas the executive aptitude test shall have questions on vocabulary, verbal comprehension, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability, data sufficiency and interpretation & numerical ability.
In order to qualify the written test candidates shall have to score minimum 40% marks (30% marks for reserved vacancies subject to at least 25% marks). There is no qualifying marks for group discussion and interview.
Interested candidates can apply before June 30, 2018.
CommentsCandidates other than SC/ ST/ PwD and EX-SM are required to submit Application Fee of Rs. 500.
