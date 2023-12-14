Power Transmission Company Hiring For 159 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.20 Lakh

PGCIL Recruitment 2023: The deadline for submitting applications is December 18.

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a 'Maharatna' public sector enterprise, is inviting job applications for various posts. The recruitment initiative aims to fill 159 vacant posts, including field engineer, field supervisor, and company secretary. The application window opened on December 12 and will close on December 18. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official website.



Application fee

The application fee for the position of field engineer (electrical/civil) or company secretary is Rs 400, while for the field supervisor, it is Rs 300.

Age criteria

Applicants must not exceed the maximum age limit of 29 years.

Age relaxation will be granted in accordance with the recruitment rules of PGCIL for experienced personnel (field engineer/field supervisor/company secretary).

Vacancy details:

Field Engineer (Electrical): 57

Field Engineer (Civil): 22

Field Supervisor (Electrical): 57

Field Supervisor (Civil): 22

Company Secretary: 1



Qualification and experience

Field Engineer (Electrical):

Candidates must hold a BE/ BTech/ BSC engineering degree in electrical with 55% marks and a minimum of 1 year of experience. SC/ST/physically handicapped candidates need only pass.

Field Engineer (Civil):

Candidates must hold a BE/ BTech/ BSC engineering degree in Civil with 55% marks and a minimum of 1 year of experience. SC/ST/physically handicapped candidates need only pass.

Field Supervisor (Electrical):

Candidates must have a Diploma in electrical engineering with 55% marks and a minimum of 1 year of experience. SC/ST/physically handicapped candidates need only pass.

Field Supervisor (Civil):

Candidates must have a Diploma in civil engineering with 55% marks and a minimum of 1 year of experience. SC/ST/physically handicapped candidates need only pass.

Company Secretary:

Candidates must be an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries with 1 year of experience.

Exam structure

The test will be one hour long and consist of the following sections:

Technical Knowledge Test - 50 questions in the relevant discipline.

Aptitude Test - 25 questions based on logical reasoning, data interpretation, comprehension, vocabulary, data sufficiency, and numerical ability.

All questions will be multiple-choice with 4 options, each carrying equal weightage (1 mark each), and there will be no negative marking. The qualifying marks are a minimum of 40 per cent for unreserved, including EWS, and 30 per cent for reserved vacancies.

Candidates who qualify in the test will be shortlisted and called for an interview based on their performance.

Salary structure

Field Engineer (Electrical/Civil)/ Company Secretary:

Contract personnel will receive a monthly remuneration in the pay band of Rs 30,000-3%-120,000/- with an initial basic pay of Rs 30,000- plus Industrial DA, HRA, and perks. Perks, up to a maximum of 35 per cent of the basic pay, will be paid as variable pay.

On successful completion of each year of engagement, the contract personnel will be eligible for an annual increment at the rate of 3 per cent during the subsequent year.

Field Supervisor (Electrical/Civil):