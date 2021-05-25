PGCIL, Northern Region-Delhi Invites Applications For Diploma Trainee Post

PGCIL has invited applications for Diploma traineeship at Delhi

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for offering Diploma Traineeship. A total of 35 positions are on offer for which candidates with Diploma in civil or electrical engineering are eligible to apply. The application forms are available on the official website of PGCIL. The deadline for submission of the forms is June 15.

Apply Online

Regarding the educational qualification, the PGCIL has said, "Higher technical qualification like B.Tech or B.E or M.Tech or M.E etc with or without Diploma is not allowed."

Candidates must have obtained the Diploma with minimum 70% marks for General / OBC(NCL) / EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PWD.

The recruitment of Diploma Trainees in PGCIL are conducted on regional basis against the requirement of concerned regions. Hence, candidates joining in such positions in regions are not entitled for inter-region transfer request.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test which can either be held offline or online. Candidates who secure at least 40% in the general category including EWS and 30% in the reserved category in written test shall only be eligible for empanelment. The test will be held at Delhi, Jaipur and Dehradun.

Selected candidates shall undergo training for a period of one year. During the training, the candidates will receive Rs 27500 per month and after completion of training period candidates will be hired as Junior Engineer Grade 4 at S1 level.

Click here for more Jobs News