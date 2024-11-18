PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Application Deadline For Various Posts Tomorrow, Check Details

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will close online applications for the recruitment of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil), Junior Officer Trainee (HR/F&A), and Assistant Trainee (F&A) tomorrow. Interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website, powergrid.in.



Earlier, the application deadline was set for November 12, 2024, but it has been extended to November 19, 2024.



As per the official notice, the written test is tentatively scheduled to be held in January or February 2025. The exact date will be announced separately on the official website.



PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria



For the position of Diploma Trainee (Electrical), candidates must possess a full-time, regular three-year diploma in relevant disciplines of engineering, including Electrical, Electrical (Power), Electrical and Electronics, Power Systems Engineering, or Power Engineering (Electrical). The diploma must be obtained from a recognised technical board or institute. General, OBC (NCL), and EWS candidates are required to have a minimum of 70% marks, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates need only pass marks.



For Diploma Trainee (Civil), eligibility requires a full-time, regular three-year diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised technical board or institute. General, OBC (NCL), and EWS candidates must secure a minimum of 70% marks, whereas SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are eligible with pass marks.



The position of Junior Officer Trainee (HR) requires a three-year full-time graduate degree in disciplines such as BBA, BBM, BBS, or an equivalent qualification from a recognised institute or university. General, OBC (NCL), and EWS candidates must achieve a minimum of 60% marks.



For Junior Officer Trainee (F&A), candidates should have completed Inter CA or Inter CMA. However, individuals with higher qualifications such as Post Graduate Degree, Post Graduate Diploma, CA, CMA, or equivalent are not eligible to apply for this position.



For the Assistant Trainee (F&A) role, candidates must have a B.Com degree with at least 60% marks for General, OBC (NCL), and EWS candidates, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are eligible with pass marks. The degree must be recognised in India and obtained from a recognised university or institution.