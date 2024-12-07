PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Applications Begin For Officer Trainee Posts, Check Details

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has opened applications for 73 Officer Trainee positions as part of its latest recruitment drive. The selection will be based on UGC NET December 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through PGCIL's official website, powergrid.in, by December 24, 2024, before 11:59pm.

The official notification reads: "Candidates will be required to download their UGC-NET Admit card from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ as and when intimated by UGC NET. They will also have to retain a printout of the UGC-NET Application form, Attendance slip, and Admit Card. These documents will have the UGC-NET Roll No. of the candidate."

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Vacancies

Officer Trainee (Environment Management) - 14

Officer Trainee (Social Management) - 15

Officer Trainee (HR) - 35

Officer Trainee (PR) - 7

Officer Trainee (HR) - 2

Total - 73

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website - powergrid.in

Step 2: Click on the career page on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen

Step 4: Click on the PGCIL recruitment application

Step 5: Fill out the application and make the payment

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future use

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500 (non-refundable), where applicable. SC, ST, PwBD, ExSM, and DESM candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Documents Required