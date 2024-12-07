PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Applications Begin For Officer Trainee Posts, Check Details

The official notification reads: "Candidates will be required to download their UGC-NET Admit card from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ as and when intimated by UGC NET. They will also have to retain a printout of the UGC-NET Application form, Attendance slip, and Admit Card. These documents will have the UGC-NET Roll No. of the candidate."
PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Vacancies
Officer Trainee (Environment Management) - 14
Officer Trainee (Social Management) - 15
Officer Trainee (HR) - 35
Officer Trainee (PR) - 7
Officer Trainee (HR) - 2
Total - 73
PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website - powergrid.in
Step 2: Click on the career page on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open on the screen
Step 4: Click on the PGCIL recruitment application
Step 5: Fill out the application and make the payment
Step 6: Download and save the application form for future use
Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 500 (non-refundable), where applicable. SC, ST, PwBD, ExSM, and DESM candidates are exempted from paying the fee.
Documents Required
- Recent passport-size color photograph (with a white background)
- Date of Birth Proof: Matric/Birth Certificate (wherein DOB is mentioned)
- Qualification Certificate (Degree) along with Mark Sheets of all years/semesters, along with Proof of norms adopted by the Technical Board/Institute to convert CGPA/OGPA/DGPA into percentage (if applicable)
- No-Objection Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste Certificate/EWS Certificate (if applicable)