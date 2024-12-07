Advertisement

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Applications Begin For Officer Trainee Posts, Check Details

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill 73 vacancies.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Applications Begin For Officer Trainee Posts, Check Details
Candidates can apply online through official website.
PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has opened applications for 73 Officer Trainee positions as part of its latest recruitment drive. The selection will be based on UGC NET December 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through PGCIL's official website, powergrid.in, by December 24, 2024, before 11:59pm.

The official notification reads: "Candidates will be required to download their UGC-NET Admit card from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ as and when intimated by UGC NET. They will also have to retain a printout of the UGC-NET Application form, Attendance slip, and Admit Card. These documents will have the UGC-NET Roll No. of the candidate."

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Vacancies
Officer Trainee (Environment Management) - 14
Officer Trainee (Social Management) - 15
Officer Trainee (HR) - 35
Officer Trainee (PR) - 7
Officer Trainee (HR) - 2
Total - 73

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website - powergrid.in
Step 2: Click on the career page on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open on the screen
Step 4: Click on the PGCIL recruitment application
Step 5: Fill out the application and make the payment
Step 6: Download and save the application form for future use

Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 500 (non-refundable), where applicable. SC, ST, PwBD, ExSM, and DESM candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Documents Required

  • Recent passport-size color photograph (with a white background)
  • Date of Birth Proof: Matric/Birth Certificate (wherein DOB is mentioned)
  • Qualification Certificate (Degree) along with Mark Sheets of all years/semesters, along with Proof of norms adopted by the Technical Board/Institute to convert CGPA/OGPA/DGPA into percentage (if applicable)
  • No-Objection Certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste Certificate/EWS Certificate (if applicable)
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
PGCIL, PGCIL Job Vacancies, PGCIL Recruitment
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com