PGCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment Through GATE: Notification On March 25

PGCIL recruitment will commence on March 25.

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will release the details of the Executive Trainee recruitment on March 25. Selection of Executive Trainees in PGCIL will be done through GATE 2021 scores. The recruitment was first announced on October 6.

"Candidates qualified in corresponding paper of GATE 2021 shall only be eligible to be considered for the next stage of selection. Qualifying marks in GATE 2021 shall be as decided by GATE 2021 conducting authority. Qualified candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Group Discussion & Personal Interview based on their normalized marks out of 100 in GATE 2021, in the corresponding paper," the PGCIL has said.

The final merit list will be calculated giving 85% weightage to GATE 2021 marks, 3% weightage to group discussion and 12% to the personal interview.

Candidates have been asked to retain their GATE score card and admit card. "Candidates will be required to retain their GATE 2021 Admit card and GATE 2021 Score card for verification at the time of GD/ Interview / Joining in POWERGRID," the PGCIL has mentioned in the job notice.

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000 during the one-year training period. On successful completion of training, the candidates will be absorbed as Assistant Managers in the same scale.

