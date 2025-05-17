22-Year-old Man Arrested For Duping Money Transfer Agent With Fake QR Code

The South District Cyber Police have arrested a 22-year-old Suraj Sharma for allegedly duping a money transfer agent through a calculated online scam.

According to the officials, Suraj, a resident of Shastri Park, Usmanpur, reportedly deceived a shop owner in Chhatarpur into transferring Rs 70,000 under false pretences.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South district, Ankit Chauhan, stated that the accused contacted the money transfer agent and claimed that his "younger brother" would visit the shop to collect an online money transfer.

According to the DCP, Sharma hired a Rapido bike rider to support this claim and sent him to the shop, instructing him to act as his brother. The rider, unaware of the scam, delivered a QR code sent by Sharma via WhatsApp. The QR code was obtained earlier from a mobile shop in the guise of purchasing an iPhone. Believing the story, the complainant transferred Rs 70,000 in two instalments, Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000," DCP Chauhan said.

Once the amount was transferred, Sharma booked a Porter delivery to collect the iPhone from the mobile shop and had it sent to an outlet in Bindapur, where he exchanged it for Rs 61,000 in cash. When the shop owner asked the Rapido rider for the money in return, the rider revealed he was only hired for delivery and had no connection with the accused. Realising he had been defrauded, the victim immediately reported the incident to the police, the police said.

Afterwards, an FIR was registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The team thoroughly analysed the financial transactions and digital evidence, which led them to the mobile store in Burari.

Based on the information and evidence gathered, the police raided and arrested Suraj Sharma. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and admitted that he used the cheated money to fund his online gaming habit. Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession: one was used in the commission of the crime, and the iPhone was purchased with the stolen money, DCP Ankit Chauhan said.

According to the police, Sharma has been involved in other similar cases too, with a case registered against him under Section 406 IPC, at KN Katju Marg police station.

Police officials have stated that both the Rapido rider and the Porter delivery agent were innocent and had been unknowingly used in the scam.

