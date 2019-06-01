CISF Head Constable Recruitment: Download Admit Card For Physical Standard Test

CISF Admit Card: Know How To Download

"Admit Card for PST for HC/ Min will be available to download w.e.f. 01.06.2019. Download same by logging into account at cisfrectt.in," reads the latest update released by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). CISF will conduct physical standard test (PST) for candidates who have applied for head constable (ministerial) post. A total of 429 posts have been notified by the CISF out of which 64 posts will be filled through limited departmental competitive exam. Candidates need to login to the portal using their registration number and password.

Admit Card Link

Candidates who had applied for the test or are eligible to appear for the test can download the admit card from the recruitment portal of CISF today.

CISF will select candidates on the basis of physical standard test, documentation, computer based test, skill test and medical examination.

10% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates. If the same remains vacant the same will be filled by male candidates.

Online registration for head constable recruitment in CISF was held in January and February this year.

