Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Releases Notification For Forest Services Combined Exam 2017

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the official notification for Chhattisgarh Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2017. The exam will be conducted for recruitment of 13 Assistant Forest Guard and 46 Forest Ranger. The application process will begin in the online mode on January 8, 2018 at 12:00 pm and will end on February 6, 2018 at 11:59 pm. The written examination has been scheduled on March 25, 2018. The application process will be conducted only in the online mode.



Candidates who apply for the exam will have the chance to make any corrections in their application form from February 9, 2018 to February 15, 2018.



Eligibility Criteria



The candidate must have studied Biology/ Physics/ Chemistry in higher secondary school.

The candidates must have a bachelor's degree or equivalent in any of the following subjects: agriculture, botany, computer application/ science, environment science, forestry, statistics, physics, zoology, animal science or the candidate must have an under graduate degree in engineering/technology.



Application Process



The application link will be available from January 8, 2018 on the CGPSC official website (www.psc.cg.gov.in). Candidates would first have to register by providing their basic details including name, mobile number, email id and date of birth. After registration is complete, they can then login to their account and complete the application process.



The application fee for all such candidates who belong to SC/ST/OBC categories in Chhattisgarh state is Rs. 300 and the application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 400.



Selection Process



The selection process will constitute of a written test and a personal interview. Candidates who qualify in the written test will only be called for the interview.



The written examination will constitute of two papers. Paper one will have questions from general knowledge, language (Hindi, English, Chhattisgarhi) and intelligence test, logical and analytical reasoning. Paper two will have questions from science, technology and environment.



Each paper will have 150 questions and will be of total 300 marks. The time duration allotted for each paper is two and half hours.



