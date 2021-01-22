Chhattisgarh Police Constable Exam 2017-18: Physical Eligibility Test Schedule, Admit Card Released

CG Police will conduct physical eligibility test January 29 onwards.

The Chhattisgarh Police will conduct the physical eligibility test for Constable post, January 28 onwards. This recruitment was notified in 2017-2018. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the physical eligibility test (PET) can download admit cards from the official website of the Chhattisgarh Police.

Through this recruitment drive, the Chhattisgarh Police will fill 2,259 vacancies in Constable post.

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam can appear for the PET.

The written exam was held on December 30, 2018.

As per the details shared by the Chhattisgarh Police, a total of 48,278 candidates are expected to appear for the PET.

The PET will continue till February 15.

