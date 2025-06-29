Chhattisgarh Congress Chief's Phone Stolen During Students' Union Meet

In an unexpected turn of events that quickly turned into a political flashpoint, Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij's mobile phone was stolen during a crucial meeting of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) at the party headquarters in Raipur.

The incident took place at Rajiv Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters, while Mr Baij was leading a strategy session with NSUI office bearers. The agenda included preparations for an upcoming rally by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. In the midst of the meeting, Mr Baij's phone mysteriously vanished, prompting immediate concern within party ranks.

Sources within the Congress said the theft occurred in a packed room during active discussions, raising questions about internal security and possible motives.

Following the theft, a complaint was filed at the Khamhardih police station. The station in-charge visited the scene to investigate, scanning the premises for clues.

However, what could have been treated as a routine case of theft quickly escalated into a political controversy.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, a senior BJP leader, took a jab at the Congress, suggesting there may be more than just a lost phone at stake.

"Deepak Baij must tell us what secrets his phone contained that even his own party members might be desperate to know," Kashyap said. "If he suspects anyone - Bhupesh Baghel, T.S. Singh Deo, or someone else from Congress - our government will provide full support to unearth the truth."

The insinuation that the theft might be an inside job has stirred further speculation, especially in the wake of recent factional tensions within the Congress's Chhattisgarh unit.