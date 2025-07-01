Inspection Of Chhattisgarh Medical College: CBI Arrests 3 Doctors For Taking Bribe

The CBI has arrested three doctors for allegedly taking bribes of Rs 55 lakh to give favourable reports for the recognition of a private medical college in Chhattisgarh, officials said Tuesday.

The CBI conducted searches at more than 40 locations across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case, they said.

The agency has also arrested three others for alleged involvement in the bribery ring, the officials said.

"A case was registered against the office-bearers of Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, inspecting doctors, and other intermediaries for manipulating the statutory inspection process conducted for recognition of the medical college, in return for bribes," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"The CBI apprehended six individuals while they were transacting the bribe amount of Rs 55 lakh. As demanded by the inspecting doctors, the bribe amount was delivered in Bengaluru," she said.

The spokesperson said the assessors allegedly gave favourable reports to various medical colleges in exchange for illegal gratification.

The CBI got the information about the collusion of Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute office bearers and inspecting doctors.

"The CBI laid a trap and apprehended six individuals while they were transacting the bribe amount," the spokesperson said and added that they will be produced before the competent courts.

Different modi operandi were reportedly used by the accused to manipulate the process by illegally influencing inspecting doctors, she said.

