No Move To Reduce Retirement Age Of Government Employees: Centre

No move to reduce the retirement age of government employees: Centre

Strongly refuting the reports which said that the Central Government has moved a proposal for reducing the age of retirement of government employees to 50 years, the personnel ministry stated today that there is no such move to reduce the retirement age nor has been such a proposal discussed or contemplated at any level in the government.

Union Minister of State Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh categorically denied the 'rumours' by saying that "there are certain motivated elements which have been over the last few days, time and again planting such disinformation in a section of media and attributing it to the government sources or DoP&T".

He said, each time a prompt rebuttal is sought to be made in order to clear the confusion in the minds of stakeholders.

Considering the constraints of the lockdown, he recalled that DOPT had postponed the last date for filling of the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) by the government officials.

At the same time, he referred to the UPSC's decision to reschedule the dates of IAS/Civil Services interview/personality test and also announced that the Civil Services Preliminary Test will be done after May 3. Similarly, on the same line, SSC has also postponed its process of recruitment.

As for the Department of Personnel in the Ministry of Personnel, Dr Singh said that last week there was fake news that the government had decided to impose a 30% reduction in the pension and discontinue pensions for those who are above the age of 80. However, contrary to this, the truth is that on the 31st of March there was not a single pensioner whose pension did not deposit in his account.

Click here for more Jobs News

