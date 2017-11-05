Around 7 Lakh Candidates Appear For CBSE UGC NET; Read Exam Analysis And Review Here CBSE organised the UGC NET November 2017 national level university and college level teacher eligibility cum JRF award competitive exam today in various centres across the country.

According to CBSE, approximately 4,09,439 male and 519557 female candidates along with 3 transgenders registered for the exam.



"More than 75% candidates appeared in the exam," a release from CBSE said.



25 minutes additional time was provided to differently-abled candidates for Paper-I and Paper -II while 50 minutes additional time was given during paper III to such candidates.



According to an observer who was deputed to a centre in Thiruvananthapuram, CBSE has conducted the exam in an efficient manner.



"Since the board has allocated the centres to various schools affiliated with it, it was easy to find the staff and train them to conduct the exam," said the official.



About the exam, the official said, it seemed the 2.30 hour long time period for the third paper was more than enough for 75 questions and it was seen the candidates sitting idle after one hour.



According to a candidate, overall the exam was moderate in difficulty level.



"But, there were some questions from outside the syllabus, it confused me," said the candidate who appeared in Sociology.



Paper-I of UGC NET was of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. These questions were primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. The paper was consisted of 50 objective type compulsory questions and each question carried 2 marks.



Paper-II of UGC NET consisted of 50 objective type compulsory questions based on the subject selected by the candidate and each question from this paper carry 2 marks.



Paper-III consisted of 75 objective type compulsory questions from the subject selected by the candidate and each question carry 2 marks.



The candidates had to mark the responses for questions of Paper - I, Paper - II and Paper - III on the Optical Mark Reader (OMR) Sheet provided along with the test booklet.



To ensure fair conduct of examination proper frisking of the candidates was done at main entry gate of every exam center.



The official told NDTV that board simplified the frisking this time after complaints reported during NEET exam. The candidates were asked to report at the examination center 2 hrs 30 minutes prior to commencement of examination and cooperate with the invigilators in frisking.

There were no negative marks of incorrect answers. The candidates were also asked to return the OMR Sheet of Paper I & II and Paper-III to the Invigilator before leaving the examination hall/room.



According to CBSE, #CBSE successfully conducted 6th Edition of #UGC NET (Nov) 2017 exam today (1/4) - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 5, 2017

The UGC NET examination was conducted under the supervision of the Chairperson, Ms Anita Karwal, Secretary, Mr. Anurag Tripathi and other senior officers of CBSE. The Board had deployed 2091 observers and scores of invigilators. The Chairperson has thanked the Police, State administration authorities, all heads and staff of examination centres for extending support for the smooth conduct of the examination.



