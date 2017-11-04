CBSE UGC NET 2017 Tomorrow; Follow These 8 Important Exam Day Rules Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the UGC NET 2017 exam tomorrow from morning 9.30 am to evening 4.30 pm in various centres across the country.

81 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE UGC NET 2017 Tomorrow; Follow These 8 Important Exam Day Rules New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the UGC NET 2017 exam tomorrow from morning 9.30 am to evening 4.30 pm in various centres across the country.

CBSE UGC NET 2017 Tomorrow; Follow These 8 Important Exam Day Rules

Here we are listing out some important points for the candidates who are going to appear for the UGC NET exam:



Black/blue ball point pen, Test booklet, OMR Sheet



The candidates shall have to bring black/blue ball Point pen to the UGC NET examination hall. Candidates should use only black/blue ball point pen to write particulars on the cover page of the Test Booklet, Answer Sheet and for darkening the circles of responses. Use of pencil or any other means is strictly prohibited. Candidates will be allowed to carry the Test Booklets of Paper-I, II and III after conclusion of the examination.



It would be the responsibility of the candidate to ensure that the serial number and code number of the Test Booklet is same that of OMR sheet. If any discrepancy, report to invigilator to get change.



Do not bring these items



The candidates are advised not to bring any items including bags, metallic items etc. as there may not be any arrangement for safe custody to keep these items at the examination centres. In case of any loss of any belongings, the candidates will themselves be responsible. All the UGC NET examination halls/rooms will have a wall clock; hence the candidates are not allowed to wear/carry any type of watch into the examination hall/room.



Venue of test



Candidates are requested to visit the Venue of the UGC NET Test, a day before the examination so as to reach in time on the day of examination. Now, the request for change of City/Centre of examination/Subject will not be entertained. The candidates are permitted to appear at the allotted venue of test only. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination at any other centre of examination other than the allotted center. The candidate should sit on the seat allotted to him/her only.



Timing to reach the centre



Candidates will have to be present at the UGC NET examination Centre by 7.00 am for Paper-I and by 1:30 pm for Paper-III i.e. atleast 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Since the time gap between Paper - I and Paper - II is only 30 minutes no candidate is allowed to leave the examination hall/centre after Paper - I. No Candidate, in any case, will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the commencement of the examination in each paper.



No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall/ room before 12:30 P.M. in the 1st session and 4:30 P.M. in the 2nd session.



Read: CBSE UGC NET 2017: Know Exam Day Schedule



Papers and subjects



The candidate has to appear in the Paper - II & Paper - III in the subject mentioned in the admission card. Change of subject of UGC NET is not allowed now.

CBSE will hold UGC NET 2017 exam tomorrow



Admit Card



Entry to the UGC NET examination hall will not be allowed without the admit card. Candidates should also carry along with them a valid photo ID proof for verification..



Things not to do in exam halls



The following cases will be treated as unfair means and the UGC NET results of such candidates shall not be declared:



a. The candidate(s) found with any electronic devices/Cellular phone/Mobile/Pager/Calculator/Log Tables/copying material/books/notebooks/bits of paper/ any other written materials.



b. The candidate(s) found talking to each other or discussing any matter during the examination or the candidate(s) found disturbing other candidates in the examination room/hall and not maintaining complete silence.



Read: CBSE UGC NET 2017: 6 Tips For An Effective Last Day Preparation Strategy



c. Candidate(s) found removing any page(s) from the Test booklet and if any page(s) is/are found missing from his/her Test Booklet.



d. The candidate(s) not following the instructions given by the invigilators in the examination hall and found arguing with the invigilators/other staff involved in the examination duty at the examination centre.



e. The candidate(s) found sitting on the seat other than that seat allotted to him/her, appeared at other centres or appeared in other subject than that mentioned in the admit card.



Candidates with disabilities



Candidates with disabilities must carry a copy of the disability certificate in the prescribed format of the Government of India, otherwise the relaxations mentioned at serial no. 9 page 8 of the information bulletin of NET November 2017 will not be provided to him/her during the examination.



Click here for more





Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the UGC NET 2017 exam tomorrow from morning 9.30 am to evening 4.30 pm in various centres across the country. Tomorrow is going to be a big day for the university/college teacher jobs and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) aspirants across the country. CBSE, the official organisor of the UGC NET 2017 exam has already notified the exam day schedule of three papers; Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. The board is conducting UGC NET exam only once this year, otherwise it was held twice till last year.Here we are listing out some important points for the candidates who are going to appear for the UGC NET exam:The candidates shall have to bring black/blue ball Point pen to the UGC NET examination hall. Candidates should use only black/blue ball point pen to write particulars on the cover page of the Test Booklet, Answer Sheet and for darkening the circles of responses. Use of pencil or any other means is strictly prohibited. Candidates will be allowed to carry the Test Booklets of Paper-I, II and III after conclusion of the examination.It would be the responsibility of the candidate to ensure that the serial number and code number of the Test Booklet is same that of OMR sheet. If any discrepancy, report to invigilator to get change.The candidates are advised not to bring any items including bags, metallic items etc. as there may not be any arrangement for safe custody to keep these items at the examination centres. In case of any loss of any belongings, the candidates will themselves be responsible. All the UGC NET examination halls/rooms will have a wall clock; hence the candidates are not allowed to wear/carry any type of watch into the examination hall/room.Candidates are requested to visit the Venue of the UGC NET Test, a day before the examination so as to reach in time on the day of examination. Now, the request for change of City/Centre of examination/Subject will not be entertained. The candidates are permitted to appear at the allotted venue of test only. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination at any other centre of examination other than the allotted center. The candidate should sit on the seat allotted to him/her only.Candidates will have to be present at the UGC NET examination Centre by 7.00 am for Paper-I and by 1:30 pm for Paper-III i.e. atleast 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Since the time gap between Paper - I and Paper - II is only 30 minutes no candidate is allowed to leave the examination hall/centre after Paper - I. No Candidate, in any case, will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the commencement of the examination in each paper.No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall/ room before 12:30 P.M. in the 1st session and 4:30 P.M. in the 2nd session.The candidate has to appear in the Paper - II & Paper - III in the subject mentioned in the admission card. Change of subject of UGC NET is not allowed now.Entry to the UGC NET examination hall will not be allowed without the admit card. Candidates should also carry along with them a valid photo ID proof for verification..The following cases will be treated as unfair means and the UGC NET results of such candidates shall not be declared:a. The candidate(s) found with any electronic devices/Cellular phone/Mobile/Pager/Calculator/Log Tables/copying material/books/notebooks/bits of paper/ any other written materials.b. The candidate(s) found talking to each other or discussing any matter during the examination or the candidate(s) found disturbing other candidates in the examination room/hall and not maintaining complete silence.c. Candidate(s) found removing any page(s) from the Test booklet and if any page(s) is/are found missing from his/her Test Booklet.d. The candidate(s) not following the instructions given by the invigilators in the examination hall and found arguing with the invigilators/other staff involved in the examination duty at the examination centre.e. The candidate(s) found sitting on the seat other than that seat allotted to him/her, appeared at other centres or appeared in other subject than that mentioned in the admit card.Candidates with disabilities must carry a copy of the disability certificate in the prescribed format of the Government of India, otherwise the relaxations mentioned at serial no. 9 page 8 of the information bulletin of NET November 2017 will not be provided to him/her during the examination.Click here for more Education News