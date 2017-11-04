CBSE UGC NET 2017: 6 Tips For An Effective Last Day Preparation Strategy UGC NET is the qualifying exam for Assistant Professorship and award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

31 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE UGC NET 2017: Read 6 Tips For An Effective Last Day Preparation Strategy New': Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been granted the authority to conduct University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) and next edition of this exam will be held on November 5, 2017. CBSE is conducting this exam after almost a year now. UGC NET is the qualifying exam for Assistant Professorship and award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The UGC NET exam consists of three papers. While paper II and III are subject-specific, paper I is general in nature and is same for all candidates.

In this article we bring to you some last minute preparation tips and exam strategy for the candidates who are going to attend the CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam tomorrow:



Avoid learning a new topic



This is the time for revision, not learning new things. This is not the right time to get engaged with new topics and if you do so, that would result in confusion, increase your stress levels and have an adverse effect on your exam and preparation. Therefore, make use of the remaining time to revise what you have learnt.



Stay focused on notes



During your last leg of preparations, do not start reading long notes or articles. Ensure that you go through all the important points or summaries you have made for your UGC NET exam revision.



Have an exam strategy



What's your exam strategy for UGC NET? With six hours to complete the test, students should be able to chart an exam strategy that can help them to solve the paper without wasting a minute. Follow an order depending on your strengths and weaknesses. Attempt the paper in a way that makes you feel confident and comfortable.



Maximise your scoring potential



By now, every UGC NET aspirant would have identified their weak and strong areas. Chalk out a strategic plan to strengthen the weak areas and revise all the strong areas to maximize the scoring potential.



Increase your speed and accuracy



While answering the question, students need to keep a check on their accuracy levels. For this purpose, the UGC NET aspirants may attempt sample test papers or previous year questions papers by keeping a stopwatch with you. Assess how much time you take for each section and improve your speed accordingly.



Know exam day schedule



The UGC-NET November 2017 exam will be conducted on November 5 (Sunday), 2017. According to the UGC NET examination format, every candidates should attend three papers; PAPER I PAPER II and PAPER III. Entry into the examination hall for the first paper begin from 07:00 AM onwards and the Distribution of UGC NET test booklets will begin from 09:20 AM. The candidates will be allowed to open the seal of the test booklets to take out the answer sheets from 9:25 AM. The UGC NET test will commence from 09:30 AM and the exam will be concluded by 4:30 PM.



