CBSE NET November 2017 Answer Key To Be Released Next Year, Check Details The Board will release the images of the OMR sheets in the first week of January 2018 for CBSE NET 2017.

For each objection raised against the answer key candidates shall have to pay Rs 1000. If the challenge is accepted, the fee will be refunded to the candidate.



'The captured images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of the candidates appeared in NET November, 2017 and answer keys of all the papers will be displayed on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in during first week of January, 2018 (the exact dates will be notified later in the newspapers). The candidates, who are not satisfied with the captured response, may challenge by filling online application form on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in and paying a sum of Rs.1000/- per question The challenge of answer keys will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in on payment of Rs.1000/- per question. The fee can be paid by credit/debit card. In case the challenge of any candidate regarding captured images of response sheets (OMR sheets)/answer keys is accepted, the fee will be refunded to such candidates. In all other cases the fee once paid will not be refunded. The CBSE's decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,' reads the official notification.



