CBSE UGC NET 2017 Over: Answer Key, OMR Sheets And What's Next Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the UGC NET November 2017 exam today in various centres across the country.

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE UGC NET 2017 Over: Answer Key, OMR Sheets And What's Next New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the UGC NET November 2017 exam today in various centres across the country. The UGCE NET 2017 exam was held from morning 9.30 am to evening 4.30 pm for 84 subjects. Today was a big day for the university/college teacher jobs and Junior Research Fellow (JRF)



CBSE conducted NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET Examination Cities spread across the country.



According to CBSE, the captured images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of the candidates appeared in UGC NET November, 2017 and answer keys of all the papers will be displayed on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in during first week of January, 2018 (the exact dates will be notified later in the newspapers).



"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the captured response, may challenge by filling online application form on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in and paying a sum of Rs.1000/- per question The challenge of answer keys will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in on payment of Rs.1000/- per question," CBSE had said this in an earlier notification.



According to CBSE, the fee for this can be paid by credit/debit card.



In case the challenge of any candidate regarding captured images of response sheets (OMR sheets)/answer keys of UGC NET 2017 is accepted, the fee will be refunded to such candidates. In all other cases the fee once paid will not be refunded.

CBSE UGC NET 2017 Over: Answer Key, OMR Sheets And What's Next



"The CBSE's decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card", said the UGC NET notification.



CBSE also said the marks of all the candidates who have attended UGC NET will be uploaded on CBSE website www.cbsenet.nic.in soon after declaration of result. Besides this, CBSE will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/non qualified candidates.



"No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of NET November, 2017 will be entertained," it added.



The marks of all the candidates will be uploaded on CBSE website www.cbsenet.nic.in soon after declaration of result. Besides this, CBSE will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/non qualified candidates.



Click here for more





Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the UGC NET November 2017 exam today in various centres across the country. The UGCE NET 2017 exam was held from morning 9.30 am to evening 4.30 pm for 84 subjects. Today was a big day for the university/college teacher jobs and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) aspirants across the country. Next step in the UGC NET 2017 examination process is the release of answer keys and results. CBSE is expected to release the answer keys and OMR sheets of the exam in January next year.CBSE conducted NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET Examination Cities spread across the country.According to CBSE, the captured images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of the candidates appeared in UGC NET November, 2017 and answer keys of all the papers will be displayed on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in during first week of January, 2018 (the exact dates will be notified later in the newspapers)."The candidates, who are not satisfied with the captured response, may challenge by filling online application form on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in and paying a sum of Rs.1000/- per question The challenge of answer keys will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in on payment of Rs.1000/- per question," CBSE had said this in an earlier notification.According to CBSE, the fee for this can be paid by credit/debit card.In case the challenge of any candidate regarding captured images of response sheets (OMR sheets)/answer keys of UGC NET 2017 is accepted, the fee will be refunded to such candidates. In all other cases the fee once paid will not be refunded."The CBSE's decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card", said the UGC NET notification.CBSE also said the marks of all the candidates who have attended UGC NET will be uploaded on CBSE website www.cbsenet.nic.in soon after declaration of result. Besides this, CBSE will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/non qualified candidates."No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of NET November, 2017 will be entertained," it added.The marks of all the candidates will be uploaded on CBSE website www.cbsenet.nic.in soon after declaration of result. Besides this, CBSE will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/non qualified candidates.Click here for more Jobs News