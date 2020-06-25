CBSE Postpones July CTET Exam

CBSE CTET postponed: The CBSE has postponed the CTET July 2020 exam.

CBSE CTET postponed: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has postponed the CTET July 2020 exam. The 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 was scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020. The Board has said in a statement that the next date of examinations will be intimated when situation is more conducive for conducting the national level teacher eligibility test. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said the decision has been made in view of the present circumstances.

"The next date of examination will be intimated when situation is more conducive for conduct of examinations. All the candidates registered for CTET July 2020 are hereby informed that for any update they may visit CTET website www.ctet.nic.in regularly," the official notification released by the CBSE said.

The CBSE had announced to conduct the 14th edition of the CTET on July 5 through an official notification released on January 24.

Various exams, including board exams, entrance tests and recruitment exams, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Job exams of major recruiting bodies like SSC have been rescheduled and will begin in August.

The CBSE released previous exam question papers for the CTET last week.

The board released question papers for CTET exam held in December 2019, July 2019 and December 2018. The previous year question papers will help candidates who have applied to appear for CTET July 2020 exam to prepare better.

Candidates can download the CTET previous year question papers from official website, 'ctet.nic.in'.

CTET is the only recruitment test that the CBSE organises in addition to Class 10, 12 board exams.

The CBSE informed the Supreme Court today that Class 10 and Class 12 exams to be held from July 1 in schools across India have been cancelled. Students will be graded on the basis of their last three tests or given an option to appear for exams when the situation is conducive, the board said. Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have conveyed their inability to conduct examinations in the coronavirus crisis, the court was told.

