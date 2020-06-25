  • Home
  • Education
  • Class 10 Exams Scrapped, 12th Boards May Be Held Later: CBSE To Top Court

Class 10 Exams Scrapped, 12th Boards May Be Held Later: CBSE To Top Court

CBSE informed Supreme Court that board exam for remaining papers that were scheduled from July 1 stand cancelled

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 2:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Decision On Board Exams, JEE, NEET Likely Today
CBSE: Decision On Remaining Exams On Thursday
CBSE Pending Exams 2020: Board To Inform Supreme Court About Its Decision On Remaining Exams Tomorrow
Decision On Remaining CBSE Exam, Upcoming JEE Main, NEET, Other Tests Likely Today
Will Shortly Take Decision On Conducting Remaining Exams: CBSE To Supreme Court
Difficult To Conduct CBSE Exams, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Manish Sisodia To HRD Minister
Class 10 Exams Scrapped, 12th Boards May Be Held Later: CBSE To Top Court
CBSE board exam for remaining papers stand cancelled
New Delhi:

CBSE informed Supreme Court that board exam for remaining papers that were scheduled from July 1 stand cancelled. Solicitor General for CBSE told Supreme Court that Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have conveyed inability to conduct examinations.

CBSE told Supreme Court that the exams scheduled from July 1 to July 15 stand cancelled and the board will conduct exams when condition is conducive.

Supreme Court asked CBSE if it will give students the option to appear for the exams later or will declare result on the basis of internal assessment Marks.

CBSE replied that the option to appear for exams later will be given to class 12 students. Class 10 exams, which were to be held only for North-East Delhi students, are cancelled. The board told Supreme Court that it has come up with an evaluation scheme where class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of last three exams.

CBSE will hold class 12 exams as soon as the conditions are conducive for students who opt to appear for the exams.

The petitioner's advocate told Supreme Court that Maharashtra, Delhi, and Odisha have conveyed their inability to conduct exams. They also informed the court that several entrance exams are also pending. The petitioner sought intervention for entrance exams as well. However, Supreme Court refused to deal with the issue at this stage.

Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by students' parents seeking a stay on the board exam for remaining papers which were scheduled in July.



Click here for more Education News
Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12th Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE COAP 2020: Round 3 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 25
GATE COAP 2020: Round 3 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 25
Baksa District Students Excel In Assam Class 12 Exam 2020
Baksa District Students Excel In Assam Class 12 Exam 2020
Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) Result Tomorrow
Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) Result Tomorrow
IIT Bombay To Hold Online Classes From Next Semester
IIT Bombay To Hold Online Classes From Next Semester
IIT Madras, German Researchers Collaborate To Develop New Green Energy Materials
IIT Madras, German Researchers Collaborate To Develop New Green Energy Materials
.......................... Advertisement ..........................