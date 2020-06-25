Class 10 Exams Scrapped, 12th Boards May Be Held Later: CBSE To Top Court

CBSE board exam for remaining papers stand cancelled

CBSE informed Supreme Court that board exam for remaining papers that were scheduled from July 1 stand cancelled. Solicitor General for CBSE told Supreme Court that Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have conveyed inability to conduct examinations.

CBSE told Supreme Court that the exams scheduled from July 1 to July 15 stand cancelled and the board will conduct exams when condition is conducive.

Supreme Court asked CBSE if it will give students the option to appear for the exams later or will declare result on the basis of internal assessment Marks.

CBSE replied that the option to appear for exams later will be given to class 12 students. Class 10 exams, which were to be held only for North-East Delhi students, are cancelled. The board told Supreme Court that it has come up with an evaluation scheme where class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of last three exams.

CBSE will hold class 12 exams as soon as the conditions are conducive for students who opt to appear for the exams.

The petitioner's advocate told Supreme Court that Maharashtra, Delhi, and Odisha have conveyed their inability to conduct exams. They also informed the court that several entrance exams are also pending. The petitioner sought intervention for entrance exams as well. However, Supreme Court refused to deal with the issue at this stage.

Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by students' parents seeking a stay on the board exam for remaining papers which were scheduled in July.







