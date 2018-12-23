Central Ayurveda Research Institute For Cardiovascular Diseases Announces Jobs; Check Details

CARICD Recruitment 2018 For Pharmacist, MTS, Other Posts

Applications have been invited by the Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases (CARICD) for recruitment to pharmacist, laboratory attendant, laboratory technician, dark room assistant, radiographer and multi-tasking staff posts. Applications can be submitted to CARICD through post. 'The application for the above posts should be received in the Institute within 60 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Rozgar Samachar/ Employment News. Applications received after due date will not be considered under any circumstance. No application fee is required to be enclosed with the application,' reads the job notice.

The Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases ( CARICD ) is a peripheral institute of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, an autonomous organization under Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Further details in this regard can be checked at the website of CCRAS at ccras.nic.

Vacancy Details

Pharmacist Grade-1: 5 posts

Laboratory Technician (Clinical): 1 post

Laboratory Attendant: 1 post

Dark Room Assistant: 1 post

Radiographer: 1 post

Multi-tasking Staff: 8 posts

'The posts are temporary but likely to continue. Fresh appointees shall be governed by New Pension Scheme. The selected candidates will be on probation for two years and are liable to be transferred anywhere in India under the Council's Institute/ Centres/ Units,' said CARICD.

