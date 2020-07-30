Career In Law: All You Need To Know

For a legal career, a person needs a law degree first

With several boards releasing board exam results, students' lives have shifted to the choice of stream for higher education. Choosing a stream after class 10 or 12 is crucial to a student's future career. While making this decision, interest matters as much as the options available in terms of courses and job opportunities. A peek into the academic and career aspect can help students make an informed decision.

We spoke to Ms. Mehak Rohilla and Mr. Keshav Dutta from Litigation In Practice, a venture where they simplify legal terms and topics in laymen terms and also provide counselling to students who wish to pursue law as a career.

Courses that students can opt for after 12th if they want to pursue a course in law?

The five year course has a lot of variations. Till a few years ago the only option was BA (LLB), where apart from the Laws (criminal, civil, corporate etc.), one would also study Humanities subjects like History, Sociology and Economics. But now a lot of colleges are offering BBA (LLB), B.Com (LLB), B.Sc. LL.B., with focus on subjects of Business Administration, Commerce and Science respectively. Through these courses, students get exposure to other subjects while studying various Acts like Indian Penal Code, Indian Contract Act etc.

What is the difference between LLB and BA LLB? Which one should a student prefer?

There are two ways to obtain a Law degree. One is the five year course - BA LLB, which a student can opt for after class 12.Second is the three year course - LLB, which a student can take up after graduation. Like I said earlier, BA (LLB) apart from the Laws (criminal, civil, corporate etc.), one also studies other subjects like History, Sociology and Economics. While in LLB, one only studies the Laws and the legal topics i.e. like Indian Penal Code, Code of Civil Procedure, Civil Procedure, Indian Contract Act etc.

The preference between the two would depend on whether the person is applying after completing school or after finishing a bachelor's degree. Only a graduate can pursue LLB while BA LLB is an undergraduate law degree. So a person who is applying right after class 12th has the option to apply for the 5 year degree, or he may pursue a bachelor's degree in any other stream (like commerce, science, humanities) and then upon finishing such graduation, he may apply for the 3 year LLB degree. While a person who is already a graduate can only apply for the 3 year degree.

What are higher education options in law after a student completes their graduation?

After a person has completed graduation, they can apply for the 3 year LLB programs. The best college for LLB is considered Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. Symbiosis Pune, ILS Pune and GLC Mumbai are also reputed colleges offering the 3 year LLB degree.

One may also consider the one year Post Graduate diplomas in specific subjects of law. Indian Law Institute, Delhi offers such diplomas. The eligibility criteria for these are graduation in any stream. However, these diplomas do not make one a lawyer or eligible for the bar exams which are needed to be cleared for practicing law. For that, a law degree (either 5 year or 3 year) is required.

Can a student with an honors or pass degree in any other stream join a degree in law? What is the procedure for that?

After a person has completed graduation, in any stream, they can apply for the 3 year LLB programs. The procedure for application to these degree courses is different for every college. University of Delhi conducts an entrance exam, which includes legal reasoning, general aptitude and general awareness.

Students who just cleared class 12 and have to choose a stream, which stream is a good idea keeping in mind a career in law?

If a class 12 student wishes to enter the legal profession, then he should start preparing for CLAT, AILET, or other law entrance examinations and aim for the 5 year law degree.

However if one wishes to study another stream before pursuing law (which would be the 3 year degree), then they may take up any stream. People opt for law even after having done engineering, CA, medicine etc.

What are some common law entrance exams? What is their difficulty level and how can a student crack these exams?

Some of the law entrance exams which are held for students in India are LSAT, CLAT, and AILET.

Law School Admission Test (LSAT) is a global test which is integral for admission into law universities in USA, Canada and University of Melbourne, Australia. LSAT is considered to be the toughest of all law entrance exams.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level test held for admission to 17 NLUs or the National Law Universities. Several other private universities consider CLAT scores for admission.

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is held by the National Law University, Delhi. It is a highly competitive test, with a very limited number of seats.

Preparation for these would again depend on a person's aptitude. Regular practice for these exams does help prepare a person for the competition. Mock tests are an effective way of preparation for students who do not wish to opt for coaching.

Can you elaborate on the internships required to complete a degree in law?

Various colleges have varying requirements for internships, as per their own rules. However, most colleges having 5 year integrated course have a rule that in third year a student must complete a compulsory internship/MUN/Youth Parliament. Also, in the final semester of three/five year course, a student is required to have three months' internship, which could be at one place or three different places. Internship could be at a corporate office, a Litigation Chamber, or even as a Legal Researcher of a Judge.

Students having an ambition of applying for LLM at a foreign university usually try to become a Legal Researcher at a High Court Judge's office, which earns a lot of credit vis a vis their CVs. The Colleges require not only Internship Certificate(s) as a proof of above, but also give an "Internship Diary', in which the student is supposed to write their day to day learnings during their internship.

What is the general modus operandi in colleges for teaching?

Modus Operandi for teaching in Law Colleges is like any other College, as far as academics is concerned: Lectures, Guest Lectures, PowerPoint presentations and so forth. However, the popular co-curricular activities are Moot Courts, MUNs, and Youth Parliaments. Most popular activity in a Law College is Moot Courts, wherein a fictional Legal Problem is devised, and students form teams and fight the case in front of Judges, which can be Seniors, Teachers, or even existing/retired Judges. Moot Courts, however, don't reflect even 5% of actual Court Practice. So never prioritise Moot Court over internships.

What, in your opinion, is one factor students can keep in kind while selecting a law programme or institute?

One Rule that exists in BCI- Bar Council Rules for Legal Education, 2008, that is very important in my opinion, is that each Law School must be near a Court, must have a tie up with a local Bar Association, and basically the Law Students must have regular interaction with Lawyers, and whole Legal Practice Ecosystem.

However, this rule is more neglected than abided by. In my opinion, this is the single biggest flaw in Legal Education. I have seen many students having passed from Law Colleges, never having visited any Court even once! They get fake internship certificates and circumvent the practical learnings of Legal Education. Simultaneously, the sincere students willing to go to Courts regularly and learn practical aspects of Law are unable to do so because either the College itself is far away from Local Court, or because the student doesn't have any contacts.

