NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore Is The Best Law College In India

NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore has topped the rankings while NLU Delhi has come in second place and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad has come in third place.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 2:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NLSIU Bangalore tops NIRF ranking
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NLSIU, or the National Law School of India University, Bangalore, has retained the top spot in NIRF Ranking 2020 for law colleges released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) today. National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi) has come in second place and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad has come in third place. In the NIRF 2019 for law, NLSIU Bangalore was and in first followed by National Law University Delhi, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad respectively

Launched by the MHRD in 2015, the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, includes five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The rankings, usually announced in April every year, got deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak.

NIRF Ranking 2020: The top law colleges in the country are listed below.

  1. National Law School of India University, Bangalore
  2. National Law University, Delhi
  3. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
