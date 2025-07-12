Delhi University Opens 5-Year LLB Admissions For 2025, Check Key Details

Delhi University 5-Year LLB Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the admission schedule for its five-year integrated LLB programme for the 2025-26 academic session. Applicants can register through the CSAS portal to apply. Admissions will be based solely on CLAT 2025 scores.

Shortlisted candidates must accept their seats and complete document verification following the announcement of the Round 1 seat allotment result on July 16. To comply with Bar Council of India (BCI) guidelines, the university will conduct three rounds of counselling, each with specific deadlines.

Delhi University 5-Year LLB Admissions: key dates

The application correction window will remain open from July 12 to 13

Round 1 seat allotment result will declared on July 16

Candidates are required to accept the alloted seat (Round 1) between July 16 and 18

Document Verification (Round 1) is schedule for July 16 to 19

The deadline for Fee Payment (Round 1): July 20 4.59 PM

The seat allotment results for Round 2 of Delhi University's 5-year LLB programme will be announced on July 22.

Seat Acceptance Window (Round 2): July 22-23

Document Verification Period (Round 2): July 22-24

Deadline for Fee Payment (Round 2): July 25

The Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled for July 27.

Seat Acceptance Window (Round 3): July 27-28

Document Verification Period (Round 3): July 27-29

Documents Required For Admission

Applicants must submit the following documents during the admission process:

Mark sheets and certificates for Class 10 and Class 12

A valid government-issued photo ID (such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)

Migration certificate (if applicable)

CLAT 2025 scorecard

Declaration form in line with Bar Council of India (BCI) regulations

Anti-ragging undertaking

DU LLB Admission 2025: Key Points

Delhi University will consider only CLAT 2025 scores for admissions to its five-year integrated law programme. The admission process strictly follows reservation norms and mandates physical verification of documents at designated centres after every allotment round. Additionally, as per BCI norms, applicants are required to submit a written declaration confirming that they are not simultaneously enrolled in any other full-time academic programme.

Applicants are advised to monitor the official DU CSAS-UG admission portal regularly to ensure timely completion of all steps.