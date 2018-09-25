BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Answer Key Released

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination which was conducted on September 15 and 16, 2018. The answer keys are available on the official website and have been released for General Paper (02/2017) and General Paper (03-04/2017).

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Preliminary Answer Key link provided.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Open the pdf and check the answer key.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can also submit their objection on the answer key if any. The objection must be submitted to the BPSC office latest by October 3, 2018 till 5:00 pm.

Candidates would have to submit their objection in the objection form available on the commission's official website. Objection form must be sent via speed post to the following address:

Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna 800001

Candidate must mention examination name and advertisement number on the envelope.

The answer key released is provisional in nature. Final answer key will be prepared after all the objections received have been resolved.

