BPSC Releases Exam Dates For Assistant Engineer (Civil) Mains

BPSC has released exam programme for Assistant Engineer Main Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination programme for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Main examination. The Bihar Assistant Engineer Main Exam will be conducted toward the end of March 2019. The examination will be conducted in two sittings. Candidates who qualified in the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) Prelims examination have to appear in the Main examination. The result for BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam was released on September 15, 2018.The commission will be recruiting on 1284 Assistant Engineer vacancies.

Candidates who will be appearing for the Main examination can check the examination programme below:

March 27, 2019

First sitting - General Hindi (Objective)

Second Sitting - General English (Objective)

March 28, 2019

First sitting - General Studies (Objective)

Note: The first sitting examination for the papers mentioned above will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and second sitting examination will be conducted form 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

March 29, 2019

First sitting - General Engineering Science Section I (Objective)

Second sitting - General Engineering Science Section II (Subjective)

March 30, 2019

First sitting - Civil Engineering Paper V Section I (Objective)

Second sitting - Civil Engineering Paper V Section II (Subjective)

March 31, 2019

First sitting - Civil Engineering Paper VI Section I (Objective)

Second sitting - Civil Engineering Paper VI Section II (Subjective)

Note: The first sitting examination for the papers mentioned above will be conducted from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm and second sitting examination will be conducted form 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Click here for more Jobs News