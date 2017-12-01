Bihar Government Signs MoU With Yamaha India Limited For Skill Development Among Youths A Memorandum of Understanding was today signed by Bihar government and motorcycle makers Yamaha India Ltd with a view to equip youths in the state with skills that could enhance job prospects in the automobile sector.

A Memorandum of Understanding was today signed by Bihar government and motorcycle makers Yamaha India Ltd with a view to equip youths in the state with skills that could enhance job prospects in the automobile sector. As per the MoU, youths from Bihar who have passed the 12th standard or studied at an ITI (Industrial Training Institute), will be picked up by Yamaha India Ltd and provided training, for a period of two years, at its manufacturing units in Delhi, Chennai and Faridabad.



"During the training, the youths will learn skills which will enhance their chances of getting a job in any automobile factory", an official release said.



After signing of the MoU, a delegation of Yamaha India Ltd and the Bihar labour department called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence and apprised him of the various points covered under the agreement.



On the occasion, a memento was presented to Kumar by the company's Managing Director Terabavashi Takashi, who was accompanied by vice president Om Prakash.



Others who were present at the meeting between Kumar and Yamaha India officials included Principal Secretary, Labour, Deepak Kumar Singh and Secretary to the Chief Minister Ateesh Chandra.



