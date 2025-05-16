Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Review; Smooth Operator

The Yamaha FZ-S has been the mainstay of 150 cc motorcycles in India, having existed for a little over a decade. And now, the fuel-injected version of it becomes the first 150 cc motorcycle in India to get mild hybrid tech that is said to offer better acceleration and efficiency. It was launched a little over a month ago and now we have the motorcycle with us for a short-term review. So, what is the mild-hybrid tech and how it works and does it really make a difference in your riding experience? That's what we will tell you in this review.

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-S Fi vs FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Differences Explained

Yamaha FZ-S Fi: Mild Hybrid Tech

The engine is fitted with a starter motor generator (SMG) that offers a slight boost when you are accelerating and it also reduces the strain on the engine, which means there's a slight bump in efficiency. Also, the engine itself becomes smoother in operation. The mild-hybrid tech also brings in start-stop tech, that further helps increase efficiency. Plus, the engine starts in a quieter manner.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Design & Features

The FZ-S Hybrid looks a little more aggressive, thanks to the integrated turn signals, and subtle updates to the design. The quality on the motorcycle is good and is probably one of the best in the segment. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets a segment-first 4.2-inch colour TFT instrument console, Bluetooth and app connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, traction control and single-channel ABS, which we think is a miss, given the price. Dual-channel ABS could have been offered as an option.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Engine & Performance

The motorcycle gets a 149 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine which makes 12.2 hp at 7,250 rpm along with 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The FZ-S was always a smooth operator and with the mild-hybrid tech, it becomes even more refined. There are barely any vibrations felt even when you accelerate hard.

Speed builds up quickly and you feel the motor pulling cleanly at the bottom end and in the mid-range. The power delivery is linear and there are no surprises when you twist the throttle. There's more than enough power on tap to overtake slower vehicles and keep going. The sweet spot in terms of performance and efficiency will be around 75-85 kmph. The 5-speed gearbox is slick and the clutch action is quite light too.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Ride & Handling

With a kerb weight of 138 kg, the FZ-S Fi Hybrid is relatively light and it is easy to flick it through traffic. Direction changes are quick and the FZ-S feels responsive. The 790 mm seat height is accessible for most and the rider sits comfortably even on long-ish commutes. The ride quality is plush for most part but the motorcycle does tend to crash over big undulations. At high speeds, the motorcycle feels planted.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Pricing & Rivals

The FZ-S FI Hybrid is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it among the more expensive options in the 150 cc segment. To give you some perspective, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is only about Rs. 3,600 more expensive and has more power and torque along with decent features too.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Verdict

The Yamaha FZ-S is one of the best-selling 150 cc bikes in India and is also one of the best-sellers for the company. With the addition of mild-hybrid tech, the efficiency goes up and there is no compromise on performance either. Sure, it becomes expensive but there's no doubting that the FZ-S FI Hybrid makes for a good purchase in the 150 cc segment. Plus, the motorcycle gets a bunch of features which offers you a nice riding experience.

Photography: Manoj Thakur