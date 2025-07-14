Advertisement

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is launched in India at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) with a bunch of new features that enhance the convienece of the rider.

Yamaha has launched the FZ X Hybrid in India at a price tag of Rs 1.50 lakh. The new motorcycle seeks inspiration from the recently launched Yamaha FZ-S Hybrid. However, the brand has now brought feature updates, enhancing fuel efficiency, performance, and convenience. Here are the details about the Yamaha FS Z Hybrid, which you must check out.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid: Engine And Powertrain

The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid borrows the power unit from the other FZ models. It gets a 149cc fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine, mated with a 5-speed gearbox. It is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 12.4 hp at 7,250rpm and 13.3 Nm at 5,500rpm.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid: Feature Updates

The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is equipped with features like a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS). These technologies provide quieter starts, battery-assisted acceleration, and improved fuel efficiency by automatically shutting off the engine at idle and restarting with a quick clutch action.

It also gets a new 4.2-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster that effortlessly connects to smartphones through the Y-Connect app. Alongside this, the Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation is integrated with Google Maps. The FZ X Hybrid also gets traction control and single-channel ABS.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid: Price

The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is launched in India at a price tag of Rs 1,49,990 (ex-showroom). However, prospective customers can also choose the non-Hybrid FZ X, available at Rs 1,29,990 (ex-showroom).

